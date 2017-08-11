Submitted information

Big Brothers Big Sisters is about to kick off the fifth year of its Lunch Club program. Volunteers are needed to be a “Big” for the program. In this program, volunteers meet with youngsters from area elementary and middle schools for lunch and activities twice a month. This year, BBBS will have programs at Celina Primary, Delphos Middle School, Fort Recovery Elementary and Middle School, Parkway Elementary and Middle School, Van Wert Middle School, Wapakoneta Middle School, and Waynesfield Schools. This is the first year to have the program in Delphos and Waynesfield.

Each visit the volunteers spend time with their “Little” during the child’s lunch, talking and getting to know each other and having some free time together. During the free time, activities could include making a craft, playing a board game, building a model, or playing on the playground. The program will begin in mid-September and run through the school year.

Volunteers must be able to meet with a child twice a month for 30-45 minutes (depending on the school) during the students’ lunch. Volunteers will be able to decide which day they would like to attend and the grade level of their “Little”. Volunteers would bring their own lunch or eat at another time. Big Brothers Big Sisters will supply a box of items to use during free time activities.

The “Littles” are students from Celina Primary (grades 1-2); Delphos Middle School (grades 6-8), Fort Recovery Elementary and Middle Schools (grades K-5); Parkway Elementary and Middle Schools (grades 1-6); Van Wert Middle School (grades 6-8); Wapakoneta Middle School (grades 5-7), and Waynesfield Schools (grades 1-6).

These are students that could use a special friend and someone (volunteers) to spend time with them. They are looking forward to spending time with a special friend on a consistent basis. BBBS does not want to turn any students away because of a lack of volunteers

“Littles” in the program in previous years have said they liked having a “Big” spend time with them and that their “Big” made them happy. The “Bigs” said they looked forward to seeing their “Littles”’ smiles and liked knowing their “Littles” looked forward to their coming.

Teachers of “Littles” said those students couldn’t wait for Lunch Club days and that they saw positive changes in their students.

To participate in this program or for more information, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at 419.584.2447, 866.670.BBBS, or email neberle@bbbsma.com. It doesn’t take a lot to make a “Big” difference in the life of a student in one’s community.