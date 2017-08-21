VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will be holding a basket bingo event on Saturday, September 23, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy.

Doors open 9:30 a.m. and early bird bingo will begin at 10 that morning, while regular bingo will follow. Baskets are made in Dresden and filled with goodies from local businesses. Those interested can play 20 games for $20.

The 2017 “Memory Basket” raffle will include two baskets filled with gift items from the families of Jim and Mary Thomas and Murlin and Romaine Feasby. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Basket will be filled with goodies from the following: Sophisti-cut Styling Salon, Bright Eyes Catering, Marci Etzler, Convoy Kwik Mart, M & M Farms, the Annabelle Miller family, Psi Iota XI, Initials Inc. by Toni Hauter, Dealey Chemical, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance, Hall’s Do It Best hardware store, US Bank of Convoy, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, The Tavern, D’s on Main Street, Brookside Dairy, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Clean 13, Vancrest Health Care Center of Convoy, and Scentsy.

Get out of the house and enjoy a morning with friends and good food. Sandwiches, tacos, cinnamon rolls, homemade pie and cake, and more will be on the menu.

This event is no way connected with nor is it sponsored by the Longaberger Company.