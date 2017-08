Four fire departments battled a barn fire on Dull-Robinson Road on Friday. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Ohio City, Wren, Convoy, and Van Wert firefighters were called out to fight the fire. The Red Cross Disaster Team was also called out to canteen 30 firefighters. The above aerial photo was taken by local resident Fred Pond, who was flying his plane when he saw the fire. The drone photo below came from the Red Cross.