VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions, a community theatre company providing quality and affordable dinner theatre, announces open auditions for its fall production The Queen of Bingo, a comedy written by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy. This full length play will be co-directed by Matt Kroll and Whitney Nihiser.

Open auditions are set for 7 p.m. Sunday, August 13, and Tuesday, August 15, in the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church gymnasium, 611 Jennings Road in Van Wert (use the bell tower door when entering).

The cast requires a minimum of four adults (2-3 females, 1-2 males). No prior acting experience is necessary to audition. Scripts are available for review before auditions; call 419.238.9394 for details.

The show dates will be October 15, 20-22 22, and 27-28 at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, and a final performance on Sunday, October 29, at the Overdrive near Celina.

This play is an exploration of the world of sisterhood, weight issues, romance, winning, losing, and Bingo! The sisters are very different individuals bound together by genetics, history, and love. Both a bit lonely at this stage in their lives, each has found a different balm.

Babe enjoys being the center of attention, but she also has a real issue about her size. She has a tendency to mood swings and her buttons are easily pushed. Sis is a quiet gal who enjoys involving herself in her activities and other people’s lives. And she knows just which buttons to push.

All of their best and worst qualities come out on this one night at church Bingo. They both need a change in their lives and routine — and tonight just might be their lucky night!

Come audition for the fall show and prepare to join the group and have a great time, while entertaining patrons in a relaxing and comfortable setting.