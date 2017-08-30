A director of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society (fair board) cuts the ribbon this morning on the 161st edition of the Van Wert County Fair at the main gate of the fairgrounds while other fair officials, board members of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and city and county officials look on. Today’s edition of the fair, which is Senior Citizens Day, will include a flag raising ceremony at 6:15 p.m. in front of the grandstand, followed by the popular Cheerleading Contest at 6:30, and the Swine Showmanship Farrow to Finish Show at 7 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent