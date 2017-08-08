DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A city man indicted on two counts of felonious assault was among eight people arraigned on grand jury indictments Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Justin Murphy, 29, entered not guilty pleas to the assault charges, both felonies of the second degree, and was ordered held on a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond. Judge Martin D. Burchfield also ordered that Murphy have no contact with either of the alleged victims in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Also arraigned Wednesday were the following:

Justin Wright, 20, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a felony of the third degree, and one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 6.

Taylor Shae Baker, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield released Baker on a surety bond, with the added condition that he have no contact with the alleged assault victim. A pretrial conference was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 16.

Ronald Doner II, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 23.

Norman Foertch, 48, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and furnishing alcohol to minors, a first-degree misdemeanor. Foertch was released on a surety bond, with the condition he have not contact with the alleged victims. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, August 24.

Beth Wright, 48, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony of the third degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 23.

Christopher Knuth, 33, of Middle Point, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. August 23.

Mindy Miller, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 23.