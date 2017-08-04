Submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H Council is offering pairs of Ohio State University home game football tickets. All six home games are up for bid, with minimum bids set for each game, as ticket prices vary for each game in cost. To participate in this fundraiser, area residents must choose one of the following steps:

1) Send a sealed bid to the Van Wert County Extension Office, c/o 4-H Council Fundraiser, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891

2) Fax bids to 419.238.3276

3) Email Heather Gottke at gottke.4@osu.edu. Bids must be received by the deadlines posted below no later than 4 p.m.

Ohio State home games available as follows:

The following information must be on bids:

Name of individual or business

Contact person and phone number

Game for which bid is submitted

Bid amount

Remember that donations on the purchase price of tickets is a tax deduction. This is a great opportunity to watch one of the top ranked college football teams in the nation and support the youth of Van Wert County through the county 4-H program.

Questions can be directed to the Van Wert County Extension office, 419.238.1214, or emailed to Heather at gottke.4@osu.edu.