DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

WREN — Although Wren is the “Wiffleball Capital of the World”, its popular Wiffleball tournament is only one of the many events happening this coming weekend when Wren Homecoming festivities get under way.

The three-day event begins this Thursday, August 17, with (what else?), a Junior Wiffleball Tournament, starting at 6 p.m. at Wren Ballpark.

But Friday is when things really get going, starting with the opening of the food and beverage garden, registration for lawn mower drag races, a cruise-in (5-9 p.m.), and the sale of chicken gizzards from 5-11 p.m.

Opening ceremonies for the Wiffleball Tournament will begin at 5:30 Friday evening opening ceremonies are held at Wrenway Park. The tournament then officially gets underway when the first pitch is thrown out by longtime community volunteer Jim Kitson.

Lawn mower drag races begin 6 p.m. Friday at Wren Ballpark, while a reverse raffle will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Wrenway Park.

A home run derby and skills contest will take place at 9:45 p.m. Friday at Wrenway Park, while live music by Hypnotix will be featured from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday at Wrenway Park.

Saturday’s events begin at 7 a.m. with the Pancake & Sausage Breakfast at the Wren Fire Station. Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Wiffleball Tournament resumes at 8:30 a.m., and there will be inflatables and a dunk tank at Wrenway Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

The Wren Ballpark food tent and grill also opens at 11 Saturday morning, as does the Food and Beverage Garden at Wrenway Park.

Basket Bingo registration begins at 11:15 a.m. at Wren Ballpark, with Bingo commencing at noon at the ballpark.

The Rib Cook-Off and Rib Sale will also begin at noon at Wrenway Park, with a number of area rib chefs displaying their prowess with pork slabs and a variety of spices and sides.

At 2 Saturday afternoon, Wren Homecoming Parade units begin to line up and are judged. The parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and features Kitson again as this year’s grand marshal.

From 5-11 p.m., chicken gizzards will be on the menu, while the Junior Wiffleball championship game is played at 5:40 p.m. at Wrenway Park.

The Wren Homecoming Queen contest and a prize drawing will be held at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, with Wren Ballpark Association player awards distributed at 6:15 p.m. at the ballpark.

The Home Run Derby and Skills Contest championship will be held at 8:50 p.m., while the Wiffleball Tournament’s championship contest will begin at 9:30 Saturday night (click here for a full schedule of events).