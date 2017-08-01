Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, announces the “Cornerstone” workshop. Classes will begin Monday, September 11.

Cornerstone, under the direction of Shanay Taylor, will be studying “The You Plan.” This is a Christian women’s group for a happy healthy life after divorce. The group will meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 7:30-8:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church. The group is open to everyone that has gone through a divorce, not just First UM Church members.

More information can be found at www.vanwertfirst.net or by contacting Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631, extension 307.