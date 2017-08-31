DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The 2017 Van Wert County Fair got underway officially on a foggy Wednesday morning with a ribboncutting in front of the main gate at the fairgrounds by Junior Fair King and Queen Austin Sorgan and Frankie Carey.

Fair Board directors, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members, and city and county officials were on hand for the ribboncutting ceremony that officially opens the fair.

Also Wednesday, the first livestock show, the Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish Swine Show, and the ever-popular Cheerleading Competition were held Wednesday evening (click here for more photos).

Today is Veterans Day at the fair, with military veterans admitted free to the fair. There will also be a special program for veterans in the Veterans Service Office, located in the former American Legion Chicken Shack, along with a Veterans Day Parade at Gate 1 of the fairgrounds. Free ham and beans and cornbread will be served at noon at the Veterans Service Office.

Livestock shows on Thursday include the Junior Fair Turkey Show at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Arena, the Junior Fair Alpaca Show in the Farm Focus Arena at 5 p.m., and the Junior Fair Sheep Show at 7 p.m. in the Sheep Arena.

Entertainment includes harness racing in front of the grandstand, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, while Randy Long and the Soul’D Out Quartet will perform in the Music Pavilion at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

The midway, with its rides and games of chance, will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, while the School Exhibit will open at 8 a.m. in the Red School building.

Also to be held Thursday is the popular Calf Scramble and FFA Challenge, which will be held at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand.