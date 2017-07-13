Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is now accepting registrations for the July session of swim lessons. The four week session begins July 17 and runs through August 9. Classes will be held twice a week, in the evening on Mondays and Wednesdays. Call for specific class times and availability.

The YWCA offers a Parent-Tot class along with two basic youth swim programs — a Preschool Swim Program and a Learn-to-Swim program.

The Preschool Swim Program works with children 3-5 years old, teaching them basic water propulsive skills, creating awareness of their aquatic environment and working on gaining greater aquatic independence. All preschool level classes have a maximum of six participants to ensure safe one-on-one instruction.

The Learn-to-Swim Program begins at Level 1, helping participants feel comfortable in the water and works up through Level 6, which refines strokes and teaches participants to swim with ease, efficiency, power and smoothness over great distances. All upper level classes have a maximum of eight children enrolled to ensure safe one-on-one instruction.

Class fees are $50 for the four week session.

The YWCA also offers private and semi-private swim lessons. Private youth lessons are 30 minutes, and focus on a child’s specific swim goals while progressing at their own rate. The cost for four private sessions is $80. Semi-private are for up to two children who are at a similar swim level, and cost $120 for four sessions.

For more information, contact the YWCA of Van Wert at 419-238-6639.