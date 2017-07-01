Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its NFL Flag Football Program. This program provides young players a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in non-contact continuous action while learning lessons in team work.

This year, two age categories will be offered: 5-7 and 8-10 year olds with September 1 serving as the age cut off date. A registration form must be filled out in order to participate. Participants can register two different ways, at the Jubilee Park Office or online. Online registration will begin on July 3, and the deadline to register is July 31.

Ages 5-7 will play on Tuesdays and 8-10 year olds on Thursday at Smiley Park.

For more information contact the Jubilee Park office at 419-238-9121.