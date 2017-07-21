Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be holding an instructional volleyball clinic for girls ages 6 through 13 on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 2017 YMCA Volleyball Skills Clinic will be led by Lincolnview volleyball head coach JaNahn Evans, along with Lincolnview varsity players. Evans brings her experience in playing and coaching to instruct campers in the volleyball fundamentals of serving, passing, setting and attacking. Campers will learn volleyball skills in a fun, energetic atmosphere.

The fee for the clinic is $20 for YMCA members and $25 for non-members. Pre-registration is due July 28, which includes a t-shirt. Participants may register after July 28 through the day of the clinic for the same cost with no t-shirt.

To register or for more information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA call 419-238-0443 or visit www.vwymca.org.