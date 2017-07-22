Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is celebrating. July marks five years of offering after-hours accessibility for qualifying members 24 hours a day, including weekends and holidays.

The senior/handicap/after-hours access area allows easy entrance for seniors and physically disabled patrons, as well as provides unlimited access to qualifying members in specific areas of the YMCA 24/7. Initially, the after-hours area included new men’s and women’s American Disabilities Act-approved bathroom facilities, 1,400 square feet of circuit and cardio fitness equipment, 1,100 square feet of machine and free weights, and nearly 10,000 square feet of gym space.

With the success of the initial opening, in November 2016, access was expanded to include an additional 1,000 square feet of gym space, racquetball courts, and all locker rooms and shower facilities available at any hour.

“Our after-hours access has been a tremendous success since its inception,” said YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab. “With the recent expansion in access to the facility, members are able to utilize more YMCA benefits at their convenience, providing more value to their membership.”

The YMCA has been in Van Wert for more than 100 years and has continued to adjust to the needs of the membership and the community. What started as a very simple swim and gym YMCA has grown to include five gymnasiums, numerous workout rooms, a spinning studio/X-tra fit gym, a cardio fitness floor, weight rooms, massage therapy, tanning beds, and hydro massage therapy bed, a yoga room, the only full size swimming pool in the area, and the complete Camp Clay facility, including the Aqua Park and splash pad.

To celebrate the five-year anniversary, the YMCA is offering $5 joining fees for any new adult membership purchased July 24-31; a $45 savings.

For more information about after-hours access, YMCA membership, and other programs available at the YMCA, call 419.238.0443 or visit www.vwymca.org. Membership opportunities and inquiries may be directed to Kristin Lichtensteiger, YMCA membership-marketing director, by calling the above number or emailing kristin@vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.