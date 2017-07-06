Submitted information

WREN — It’s nearly Wren Rib Cook-off time again. The 14th annual Wren Rib Roast Cook-off will be held Saturday, August 19, during Wren Homecoming festivities.

This year’s theme will be “Backyard Bonfire BBQ”. Cooks are asked to consider adding a flare of creativity with their main entry and/or side dishes that connect to the theme.

Contestants need to provide any equipment and supplies necessary for the cook-off, while western-style pork ribs will be provided at no cost to each contestant the Thursday before the contest.

All types of spices, marinades, and “secret recipes” are encouraged, while all types of cookers and any fuel sources will be accepted.

Cooking will take place outside Wrenway Wiffleball Park, with judging beginning at 11:30 a.m. Ribs will be judged on taste and tenderness, while a separate prize will be given for presentation, sauce, and best side dish.

For the third consecutive year, a “People’s Choice” award will once again be presented. Visiting rib enthusiasts can enter a drawing to be one of two “celebrity judges”. All ribs must be prepared on-site the day of the contest.

To sign up or find out more information, call James Lautzenheiser at 216.262.2805 or email him at james.lautzenheiser@yahoo.com. Only the first 15 amateur cooks who register will be permitted to participate. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, August 1. T-shirts will be available to order prior to August 1.