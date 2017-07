Submitted information

WREN — Tournament organizers have announced the sign-up date for the 26th annual Wrenway Park Wiffleball Classic. Sign-up will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at the Wren Restaurant.

When will the line form? What teams will make the Sweet 16? The Eager Beavers get an automatic entry with their title win at last year’s event.

The Wren Homecoming celebration will be held Friday and Saturday, August 18-19.