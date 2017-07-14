Submitted information

Whitehorse Biker Church announces its first anniversary picnic celebration on Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Smiley Park in Van Wert.

“It’s been an amazing year of service and we wanted to take the opportunity to thank our friends and neighbors who’ve helped us do the Lord’s work in and around northwest Ohio,” said Steve “Slowride” Haskin, head pastor of Whitehorse Biker Church. “Our first anniversary picnic will be a fun summertime celebration and fellowship opportunity with great worship, music, and activities.”

Whitehorse Biker Church is a non-denominational Christian fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life”. Regardless of where people are in their lives, Whitehorse Biker Church receives them as they are, loves them unconditionally, and “sows seeds” of love, grace, and the mercy of God, which produces life changing, radical transformations.