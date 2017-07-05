Submitted information

TOLEDO — WGTE Public Media will begin broadcasting a selection of new programs in July on WGTE FM 91.3 in Toledo, WGLE FM 90.7 in Lima, WGBE FM 90.9 in Bryan, and WGDE FM 91.9 in Defiance.

Those programs include the following:

Ask Me Another

Saturdays from 10 – 11 a.m. beginning July 1, 2017

“Ask Me Another” brings the lively spirit and healthy competition of a favorite trivia night right to listeners’ ears. With a rotating cast of funny people, puzzle writers, and VIP guests, it features the wit of host Ophira Eisenberg, the music of house musician Jonathan Coulton, and rambunctious trivia games, all played in front of a live audience.

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio

Saturdays from noon-1 p.m. beginning July 1

From street food in Thailand to a bakery in a Syrian refugee camp to how one scientist uses state of the art pollen analysis to track the origins of honey (and also to solve cold murder cases), “Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio” goes anywhere and everywhere to ask questions and get answers about cooking, food, culture, wine, farming, restaurants, literature, and the lives and cultures of the people who grow, produce, and create the food we eat. With a four-star cast of contributors, including Sara Moulton (long-time public television host and cookbook author), Adam Gopnik (contributing writer for The New Yorker), Stephen Meuse (wine writer and expert), Dan Pashman (host of “The Sporkful” podcast), and host Christopher Kimball (founder of “Cook’s Magazine”, long-time public TV and radio host, and founder of “Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street”), “Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio” is recorded in the studios of WGBH in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunday Baroque

Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon beginning July 2

Fresh and inviting, upbeat and inspiring, Sunday Baroque is a weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. The music may be centuries-old, but it’s the perfect antidote for the stress and distractions of our modern lives, so you can relax and recharge for the week ahead. Host Suzanne Bona offers a huge variety of beloved and appealing music performed by the world’s finest musicians on a wide variety of instruments.

Conversations from the World Café

Sundays from 9-10 p.m. beginning July 2

A weekly one-hour show hosted by Talia Schlanger presenting interviews and performances of the daily show while exploring trends in contemporary music and culture and the artists who create it. Serving up a blend of blues, rock, world, folk, and alternative country, live performances and intimate interviews, the program is produced by WXPN-FM in Philadelphia.

Concierto

Mondays from 10 p.m.-midnight beginning July 3

“Concierto” is a weekly program of classical music presented in Spanish and English. The program features classical music by Latin American and Spanish composers and musicians. Hosted by WDAV’s Frank Dominguez.

Collector’s Corner

Tuesdays from 10 p.m.-midnight beginning July 4

Collectors’ Corner is about discovering and rediscovering music that rocked the world in days gone by. Host Henry Fogel crafts an historical narrative out of his personal record collection, a treasury amassed from decades of jaunts to record stores and resale shops across the globe.

Fiesta!

Wednesdays from 11 p.m.-midnight beginning July 5

Fiesta! is an original production devoted to Latino concert music, and brings artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal to your listeners. The acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari is the host and creative force behind this series. He invites listeners to enjoy and learn about the lively and compelling sounds of Latin American classical music.

What’s New?

Thursdays from 10 p.m.-midnight beginning July 6, 2017

A two-hour weekly show of new music, and new releases, with an in-depth look at classical music. Host John Clare speaks with leading musicians, from Adams to Zwilich, and highlights incredible releases. Topics include instruments (the cello, the piano),