Submitted information

Dates and times have been set for Van Wert High School students to pick up their 2017-2018 class schedules, and to learn more about the school.

Seniors may pick up their schedules at the high school on Monday, August 7, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Juniors may obtain their schedules on Tuesday, August 8, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and sophomores may pick up their school schedules on Wednesday, August 9, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Freshman and new student orientation will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Lecture Hall