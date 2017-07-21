Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1987’s 30-year reunion will be held Saturday, September 16, at Karen Schaadt’s house, 8529 Zook Road near Van Wert.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and a catered meal consisting of a choice of chicken breast or pulled pork, with a vegetable, potatoes, and salad will be served at 5 that evening. Feel free to bring a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. Ice will be provided. Those attending should bring outdoor chairs as well. After the meal, a bonfire and story sharing is planned.

Cost of the meal is $15 per person or $25 per couple. RSVP by sending a check or money order to Angie Bowersock Stemen, 13609 E. Lincoln Highway, Van Wert, OH 45891, by August 1.

The class will also be attending the VWHS home football game versus Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday, September 15, at 7 p.m. Class members are also working with the high school to arrange for the class’s own section in the stands so classmates can sit together.

Additionally, reunion organizers are working with VWHS Principal Bob Priest to arrange a tour of the new high school. Organizers will announce the time for the tour as soon as final arrangements are made.

Reunion organizers would also like to keep track of classmates that are not on Facebook. Classmates who know of others who are not on Facebook can share contact information of those class members so they can be contacted by regular mail.

Those who plan to attend the reunion can comment on Facebook and provide a spouse’s name as well.