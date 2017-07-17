Van Wert County Hospital will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, floating playground, zip-line, paddleboats, a half-acre beach and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Pictured are Rob Balyeat, Van Wert County Hospital CEO, Jim Pope and YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison holding lifejackets the hospital recently donated to Camp Clay. (YMCA photo)