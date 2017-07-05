Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association brings a new program to Van Wert County area youngsters. The club is expanding its youth program to help children receive more instruction in the shooting sports. This program has been funded by a grant from The Friends of the NRA.

On Saturday, July 8, the club will be having a Youth Fun Day at the range. The event is free to all participants, and each child will need to be at least 8 years old and will need a parent or guardian present to participate.

Planned activities include air rifle, .22-caliber rifle, and shotgun marksmanship training. The day will start at 9 a.m. with a safety clinic for both the youths and their parents or guardians. Participants will then be separated into two groups for instruction on air rifles, .22 rifles, and shotguns. Parents or guardians are included in both activities, so be ready to participate. The Youth Fun Day will end at 1 p.m. Instructors are NRA certified and NRA range safety officers.

Since there is a 15-participant limit, it is important to pre-register, which is also required to participate in this fun day. To register, call Ben Price at 419.889.9124.