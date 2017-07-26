Submitted information

Van Wert Manor, 160 Fox Road, will host its annual Dog Days of Summer event this Friday, July 28.

The newly-renovated Van Wert Manor is inviting the community to its 1950s-inspired drive-through car hop! The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, with Van Wert Manor serving free hot dogs and chips to go.

Van Wert Manor has been part of the community since 1970 through its tradition of caring.

For more information about Van Wert Manor, contact Janel Schulte, community marketing coordinator, at 419.238.6655.