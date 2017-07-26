Van Wert finished as runner-up in the Girls 4-County League softball tournament. Pictured above (front row, left to right): Alexa Gearhart, Emilee Phillips, Hope Blythe, Kendall Rauch, Klare Sidle and Devoney Sidle. Back row, left to right: Paige Moonshower, Grace Spoor, Caylee Phillips, Lauren Moore, Haley Keller, Bri Isbell and Meghan Jensen. Coaches (not pictured) were Amy Phillips, Jerry Spoor, Andy Gearhart and Lance Moonshower. (submitted photo)