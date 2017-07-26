VW finishes as 4-County runner-up
Van Wert finished as runner-up in the Girls 4-County League softball tournament. Pictured above (front row, left to right): Alexa Gearhart, Emilee Phillips, Hope Blythe, Kendall Rauch, Klare Sidle and Devoney Sidle. Back row, left to right: Paige Moonshower, Grace Spoor, Caylee Phillips, Lauren Moore, Haley Keller, Bri Isbell and Meghan Jensen. Coaches (not pictured) were Amy Phillips, Jerry Spoor, Andy Gearhart and Lance Moonshower. (submitted photo)
POSTED: 07/26/17 at 6:19 am. FILED UNDER: Sports