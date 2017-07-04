topamax recall


Tuesday, Jul. 4, 2017

CONVOY — The Van Wert Cougars topped Delphos Jefferson 5-1 on Monday, and will square off against Lincolnview for the right to advance to the ACME district tournament.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the third inning: RBI singles by Jalen McCracken and Owen Treece that scored Nathan Temple and Hayden Maples, and a throwing error that later scored McCracken.

The Cougars scored their remaining two runs in the fifth inning, when Parker Conrad crossed home plate on a fielders choice, and Jonathon Lee came home on an RBI single by Darius Eddins.

Van Wert will play Lincolnview at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the Elida district.

Box score:

Van Wert                  003 020 0 – 5
Delphos Jefferson   000 001 0 – 1

