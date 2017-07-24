Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is seeking new members. The group’s new year kicks off with singing, games, prizes, and snacks during a free day camp from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, August 1-3, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Rehearsals during the year will begin Sunday, August 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

For more information, contact Romain Whetstone, 419.238.1962; Larry Taylor, 419.513.0554; or Philip Winfield, 515.371.2547.