The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Jul. 24, 2017

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is seeking new members. The group’s new year kicks off with singing, games, prizes, and snacks during a free day camp from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, August 1-3, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Rehearsals during the year will begin Sunday, August 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

For more information, contact Romain Whetstone, 419.238.1962; Larry Taylor, 419.513.0554; or Philip Winfield, 515.371.2547.

