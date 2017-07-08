Print for later

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has two new troopers serving at the post.

Troopers Chase Black and Austin Adams graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on March 24 after 26 weeks of intense paramilitary training.

Courses completed by the Patrol’s 161th class included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

The troopers recently completed their field-training period and are now serving the Van Wert and Paulding county communities.