KENTON — The Van Wert Marlins competed in the Western Ohio Aquatic League Championship Meet Friday and Saturday at Kenton Municipal Pool. The Marlins, coached by Megan Hurless, Jeff Rex and Aaron Stant,

finished seventh at the meet, which was won by the Wapakoneta Waves.

Van Wert earned the Swimmer Achievement Award, which was for the team with the highest average number of points scored per swimmer. Three Marlins swimmers — Jamie Burenga, Sam Houg and Jayden Welker — medaled in all five events they swam.

Other top Van Wert finishers include: 9/10 girls: Medley Relay 4th (Emma Miller, Amanda Burenga, Lilie Mull and Haley Chiles), 9/10 girls Free Relay 4th (Emma Miller, Amanda Burenga, Lilie Mull and Haley Chiles), 11/12 girls Medley Relay 7th (Sofia Houg, Karis Holloway, Tyra McClain and Gracie Mull), 11/12 girls Free Relay 3rd (Sofia Houg, Karis Holloway, Tyra McClain and Gracie Mull), 13/14 boys Medley Relay 3rd (Ian Rex, Marcus Freewalt, Daniel Miller and Trey Laudick), 13/14 boys Free Relay 3rd (Ian Rex, Marcus Freewalt, Daniel Miller andTrey Laudick).

Also at the meet, graduated seniors who have participated in the WOAL swim league were honored. Van Wert senior Bethany Fast was recognized. She swam for the Marlins for nine years.