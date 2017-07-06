SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Van Wert Cougars clinched the No. 2 seed and a spot in the ACME baseball districts at Elida, with Wednesday’s 3-0 sectional final win over Lincolnview.

The win by the Cougars avenged an earlier 2-1 sectional loss and evened the season series at two games apiece.

Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore earned the victory by giving up just three hits in 6 1/3 innings of work. He walked six, and struck out five. Jake Lautzenheiser was given credit for the save after pitching the remaining 1/3 inning and striking one and walking one.

Lincolnview’s Gavin Carter pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs (two earned), struck out five and walked three. Jaden Youtsey pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no hits or runs.

Youtsey also had a single as did teammates Brayden Evans and Sam Myers, as the Lancers saw their season end at 19-6.

The Cougars (15-2) scored their first run in the bottom of the opening inning. Jonathon Lee started things off with a walk, then advanced to second on a a single by Jake Lautzenheiser. Nate Temple’s ensuing single advanced Lee to third, and Lautzenheiser to second. After a strikeout by Jalen McCracken, Lee scored on an error that allowed Hayden Maples to reach first. A fly ball ended the inning.

Lee scored again in the fifth inning on a double to left field by Darius Eddins, then Eddins later touched home plate on a sacrifice fly by Temple.

Lincolnview stranded two runners in the first, and left the bases loaded after three consecutive walks in the fifth inning. The Lancers stranded two more in the sixth, then loaded the bases in the seventh before a strikeout ended the game.

“It basically came down to us not being able to get enough hits and not being able to string enough hits together,” Lincolnview’s Chad Overholt said. “We were able to get guys on base, but not able to push them across the plate.”

“Tough loss, but the boys had a great season,” Overholt added.

Van Wert head coach Brent Spray said his team’s defensive effort was the key to the win.

“Our defense won that game for us,” Spray said. “Lawson pitched pretty well, but our defense played outstanding. Two huge double plays (in the fifth and sixth innings) were the difference in my opinion.”

The Cougars will head to Elida as the No. 2 seed in the West Sectional, and will play top seeded East Sectional winner Elida Saturday at 10 a.m. at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field. Saturday’s other top match up will pit East Sectional No. 1 seed Crestview against West Sectional No. 2 seed Shawnee at 12:30 p.m.

Box score:

Lincolnview 000 000 0 – 0

Van Wert 100 020 x – 3