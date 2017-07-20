VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith announced that Pat Crummey has been named the 2017 campaign chair.

“I am looking forward to working with Pat this year as we celebrate United Way’s 95th anniversary,” said Smith. “Pat brings a lot of passion to the campaign chair role; he has been a strong leader in our community with his involvement and volunteerism with the youth sports programs sponsored through the YMCA.

“Pat has brought some great ideas to the campaign committee and has involved everyone in the process,” she added. “It is going to be fun to see the excitement generated with this year’s campaign theme.”

Crummey has been a member of the board for the past six years. He first joined the United Way Board of Trustees in 2012 and then the Executive Board in 2016. He has been a member-at-large, the Day of Caring chair, and is now campaign chair.

“We wanted to make this year’s campaign theme, ‘Community Heroes’, about everyone who helps or can help the United Way fulfill its mission; whether that comes from monetary donations, championing our efforts, or volunteering at any of our agencies or events,” Crummey noted. “We want this to be a call to action to show that even through little efforts anyone can be a hero for our community.

“We are excited to have added Alliance Automation as a ‘community partner’ to keep helping our campaign grow,” he added.

Crummey is a senior development analyst at Central Mutual Insurance Company. He and his wife, Darcy, have three children: Meredith, Zach, and Luke.