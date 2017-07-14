Submitted information

United Way of Van Wert, in conjunction with Eaton Corporation, is having a “Van Wert Night at a Tin Caps Game” event on Saturday, August 19, starting at 7:05 p.m.

The event is a home game at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana. After the game, everyone is welcome to run the bases and the night will end with fireworks.

United Way has 100 tickets. Those who want to purchase them directly from the office should call 419.2328.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com, or go online and buy them at https://tincaps5.streamlineticketing.com/group/event/unitedwayeaton.

Tickets are $8 each, with $1.50 going to the United Way.