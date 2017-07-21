United Way of Van Wert County received a grant from the US Bank Foundation. The US Bank Foundation’s giving platform focuses on work, a stable job, a home to call one’s own, and a community connected through the arts, recreation, and play. United Way has been awarded $689 to go towards the 2-1-1 Help Center, which provides free and confidential 24-hour access to a compassionate professional that will review a person’s options for help and provide assistance in the area of basic needs, financial assistance, children and elderly services, physical and mental healthcare, volunteering opportunities, and more. Shown is United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith (left) with Terra Bonifas, universal banker at US Bank. (photo submitted)