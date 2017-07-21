Submitted information

The 19th annual United Way Day of Caring has been set for Friday, September 29. This years’ event chair is Jessi Harman, an employee of Citizens National Bank for 12 years who joined the United Way Board of Trustees four years ago.

Harman has been on the Day of Caring committee for two years and is now a member of the United Way’s Executive Board and is on the fundraising committee.

The co-chair of the event this year is Marie Bennett, who is business office manager at Colonial Nursing Center. Bennett joined the Board of Trustees three years ago and the Executive Board this year.

Day of Caring barrels will be placed at local businesses, schools, and industry for collections of non-perishable food and personal care items. On September 29, the barrels are picked up and taken to Vantage Career Center to be sorted. The goal for this year’s food drive is 36,000 items.

A new collaboration that took place this year means food will now be disbursed between The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Co-op Food Pantry. This will make the event even bigger and better, knowing it is going to a total of three pantries and will get items into more homes.

The top needs this year are canned meat, peanut butter, cereal, boxed meals, instant potatoes, detergent, and diapers.

The American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. September 29 at Trinity Friends Church’s Family Life Center. Anyone 17 years of age, who weighs at least 110 pounds, and is in general good health is encouraged to donate.

Those donating blood will receive a free t-shirt and be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gas card. The blood drive goal is 220 units of blood.

The United Way of Van Wert Count invites area residents to support their community by participating in the 19th annual United Way Day of Caring.