Submitted information

There are many benchmarks within a season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. A few benchmarks have already passed by for the 2017-18 season.

The announcement of the Community Concert Series, the season reveal, Grand Series Day, and Select Series Day have all come and gone in grand fashion. Today at noon marks another benchmark for this season, when patrons can immerse themselves into entertainment by purchasing individual tickets to “B” Underwater Bubble Show, which is coming to The Niswonger at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 1.

Presented by BeeGee Realty, this NPAC Family show is inspired by the famous Canadian troupe “Cirque du Soleil.” “B” Underwater Bubble Show is rich in various stage effects, using the latest laser technologies, snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, gigantic smoke rings, smoke-filled soap bubble machines, optical illusions, and many other surprises. The performance is enriched by a live video shooting connected to a large LED screen that acts as a background and allows for optimal audience experience for young and old alike.

Join Mr. B along his imaginary journey in the beautiful underwater world where fantasy becomes reality. When Mr. B is transported to the colorful, happy place of Bubblelandia, he finds himself surrounded by seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids, clown fish, and lots of bubbles.

Along with presenting sponsor Bee Gee Realty and dedicated Season 11 sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, the NPAC welcomes a new kids’ event underwriter, the Robideau family, which is working to keep ticket prices low for families across the region.

Tickets for “B” Underwater Bubble Show can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, by calling 419.238.NPAC (7622) and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.