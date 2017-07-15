Submitted information

Regional Gospel group Trinity will host fellow Willowood recording artists The Master’s Own for a night of great Christian music on Sunday, July 23, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Both groups are now accepting reservations for gospel fans to join them aboard the Jubilee in the Sun cruise departing from Jacksonville, Florida, on January 8. This five-day Bahamas cruise will feature many national gospel artists, including The Guardians, Pat Barker, Steve Ladd, Ann Downing, and many others.

Gospel Expo fans can cruise with some of their favorites: Trinity, The Master’s Own, Tom Kennerk, The Social Security Boys, His Way II, and The Guardians.

For more information on the July concert, the cruise, or other Trinity concerts, go to www.trinityvw.com, email the group at trinitymusicministries@gmail.com or follow Trinity on Facebook at “Trinity Music Ministries”.