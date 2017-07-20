Submitted information

Trinity Friends Church will have a Chillin’ and Grillin’ event on Sunday, July 30, to celebrate the arrival of new pastor Greg Rice and his family.

This is a time of food, fun, and fellowship and a chance to get to know others in the Trinity Friends community, as well as enjoy some sun.

Those looking for a place to worship can join the morning services that day. The cookout will begin at 5:30 p.m. that day, with hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill. The church will cover the cost of meat items, while those participating are asked to bring a favorite dessert, salad, or side dish to share.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. on the northeast edge of Van Wert.