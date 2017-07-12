The happy faces at the third annual Town Creek Live were in abundance this past Saturday and that’s what makes our jobs so worthwhile.

Crowds were larger than ever and the festivities went on long into the night. Distant Cousinz, The Changing Elements Band, Fort Wayne Taiko, and Pyroscope Entertainment were big hits, along with Violin Monster, who made many new friends and performed some complex fiddle tunes on stage.

The partnership of Main Street Van Wert and the Wassenberg Art Center has created a growing festival that always offers something new. A giant “thank you” goes out to our hardworking staff, volunteers, board members, vendors, and to the crowd who attended and inspires us further.

Another “thank you” to those businesses who support this event: Long Prairie Wind, Harvest the Wind, Central Mutual Insurance, Edward Jones Investments, Fort Wayne WISE-TV 33.1, Eaton Corporation, the City of Van Wert and Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, Cooper Farms and McNaughten McKay of Ann Arbor for donating our table-spools.

Winners of the Duck Derpy were: First Place: Donna Clouse, $1,000; Second Place: Sharon Bowersock, $400; Third Place: Becca Adams, $100; and Last Place/Lame Duck: Susan Munroe, a bottle of wine. Until next year, we are putting these ducks to bed. The Town Creek Glow luminary exhibit continues through the month, however.

We have our regular Farm & Art Market scheduled this coming Saturday, July 15, so stop by for some fresh stuff and baked goods! Coming up on July 29, we will host Last Saturday, with some food for lunch and live music from John Reichle, who has been thrilling audiences with his awesome guitar talents and spunky antics for many years.

Experience in varied venues throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, the riffs coming off the strings of his guitar equals guaranteed toe-tapping. Thanks to our partners and sponsors: Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, and Leland Smith Insurance.

Growers of fruits and veggies and artisans: Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays through September 30. Market times are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

Upcoming exhibits include Cleveland artist August Bordelois (August) and Toledo artist Dani Herrera (September). Stay tuned for more information on these enigmatic artists.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available.

Summer Art Camp The third summer art camp will be held August 8-11. We will be exploring the stories of the Lakota Sioux with corresponding art projects. Sign up soon, space is limited!

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook for featured projects.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or our website above.