Storms on Monday spawned one tornado the area and caused flooding in low-lying areas of Van Wert County, according to Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy. McCoy noted that storms hit the area earlier than expected at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. The EMA director said he spotted, and took a photo of, a rotating wall cloud (above) that came down south of U.S. 33 in Mercer County. storms, which dropped 2.5 to 3 inches on the county as a whole — but approximately 5 inches in the southern portion — also caused flooding on a number of roads and in the village of Wren, as the photo below taken by Beth Marchek shows.