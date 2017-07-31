Submitted information

He made his name as Maxwell Q. Klinger on the hit television show “M*A*S*H*” in the 1970s and 1980s, and now he’ll make his mark at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Individual tickets are now on sale for Mitch Albom’s Tuesdays with Morrie, starring Jamie Farr. Tuesdays with Morrie is the stage adaptation of Albom’s hit autobiographical novel coming to The Niswonger at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 8, presented by Community Health Professionals.

Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Albom happens to catch Schwartz’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Albom is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life. Farr is absolutely brilliant as Morrie.

Basketball coach Jim Valvano once said that there are three things you should do every day: You should learn something, you should laugh, and you should be moved to tears. Tuesdays with Morrie fulfills all three of these requirements.

Along with presenting sponsor Community Health Professionals, this event is made complete with 2017-18 season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets to Tuesdays with Morrie starring Jamie Farr can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, at 419.238.6722, or online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the southwest edge of Van Wert.