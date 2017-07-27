Submitted information

Who’s ready to rock? As the finale of this week’s individual release schedule, today is release day for Australian rock legends Little River Band.

Starting at noon, patrons can purchase individual tickets for these musicians rockers from down under who are set to rock the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Little River Band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975. It was originally a blend of musicians who had enjoyed success in other Australian rock acts. Their new focus was to get airplay on American radio, and they achieved that goal with good songwriting, powerful vocals, and guitar harmonies. Between 1976 and 1983, chart success in America included: “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” and “Take It Easy On Me.”

Little River Band is considered to be one of Australia’s most significant bands, with worldwide album and CD sales topping 30 million. They also set a record for having Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years, the first band to achieve that mark.

Along with Presenting Sponsor US Bank, Little River Band is made possible by the contributions of 2017-2018 Season Sponsors Chuck & Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets to Little River Band can be purchased through the Box Office from 12 p.m.– 4 p.m.Tuesday – Friday, at 419-238-NPAC (6722) and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 State Route 118 South in Van Wert.