Thatcher honored by OSU Alumni Club
Members of the local OSU Alumni Club met with the Club’s 2017 Scholarship winner for 2017 from Van Wert County, Brooke Thatcher. She was presented with a special gift from the Club, along with their good wishes. A recent graduate of Lincolnview High School, Brooke will be a freshman this fall on the main campus of Ohio State University and will major in speech pathology. Pictured are: JoAnne Wolford, Altha Brooks, scholarship recipient Brooke Thatcher, Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr and Dr. Carl Jeffery. (Photo submitted)
POSTED: 07/29/17 at 6:17 am. FILED UNDER: News