Members of the local OSU Alumni Club met with the Club’s 2017 Scholarship winner for 2017 from Van Wert County, Brooke Thatcher. She was presented with a special gift from the Club, along with their good wishes. A recent graduate of Lincolnview High School, Brooke will be a freshman this fall on the main campus of Ohio State University and will major in speech pathology. Pictured are: JoAnne Wolford, Altha Brooks, scholarship recipient Brooke Thatcher, Dr. Jessica Jeffery-Mohr and Dr. Carl Jeffery. (Photo submitted)