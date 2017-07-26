Submitted information

Dr. Roger Peugh, professor of intercultural studies and world mission and campus prayer coordinator at Grace College and Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana, will be speaking at Trinity Friends Church next month.

Dr. Peugh has spent 20 years church planting in Germany, and the past 26 years as professor at Grace College and Seminary. He has a deep passion for discipling leaders and mentoring young men, according to the directives of 2nd Timothy 2:2. His classroom teaching is aimed at kindling a passion for Christ and encouraging students to follow Jesus with total abandon.

As of nearly 10 months ago Dr. Peugh is a widower, after more than 51 years of marriage. He has four children and 15 grandchildren. He is on a leave-of-absence and living in Van Wert until the end of this year. Dr. Peugh will be sharing relevant messages on the four characteristics and practices of the person God uses at crucial times in history as shown us in the person of Ezra. Bring a notebook every Wednesday night in August at 7 p.m. to hear Professor Peugh speak.

Trinity Friends is located at 605 N. Franklin St. at Van Wert’s northeast edge.