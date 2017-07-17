Stephen A. Moyer

Stephen A. “Steve” Moyer, 80, passed away at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Franciscan Health-Lafayette East.

He was born August 23, 1936, in Van Wert, the son of O.A. “Jack” and Evelyn Arnold Moyer, who both preceded him in death.

Steve graduated from Van Wert High School in 1954 and pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, graduating in 1958. He also served in the United States Army.

He married Joyce (Wilson) Moyer on September 1, 1967, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City, Indiana.

Steve was the former co-owner and co-operator of H.P. Products in Hartford City, and PAC in Elwood, Indiana, until he retired in 1997.

HE was a member of Hartford City Elks Lodge 625, where was a past exalted ruler from 1982-83. While at Purdue, he was past commander of Sigma Nu fraternity, and a trombone player in the Purdue All American Marching Band. He was also a proud member of the John Purdue Club and Purdue University President’s Council.

Steve enjoyed bridge, fishing, and radio-controlled sailboat racing.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Trudy A. (Todd) Guthrie of West Lafayette, Indiana; two grandchildren, Bradley S. Ludwig of Louisville, Colorado, and Jessica M. Ludwig of Lexington, Kentucky; and two stepgranddaughters, Allison Guthrie of Champaign, Illinois, and Megan (Trey) Moore of Terre Haute, Indiana.

Funeral services were conducted May 13 at Keplinger Funeral Home in Hartford City, with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Burial was in the Gardens of Memories in Muncie, Indiana.

Preferred memorials: Purdue Foundation for a scholarship in Stephen Moyer’s name, 403 W. Wood St., West Lafayette, IN 47907, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

