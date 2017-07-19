VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Parents who are thinking about back-to-school shopping already may want to hold off until the beginning of August.

The popular Ohio Sales Tax Holiday will return August 4-6, providing relief for families during the back-to-school shopping season.

Senate Bill 264 allows Ohio’s families to save on back-to-school supplies by providing a sales and use tax exemption for customers purchasing certain retail items during the first weekend in August.

Governor Kasich signed the legislation re-establishing the event, widely hailed as successful in its inaugural effort last year.

“Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday will once again assist families as they send their children back to school,” said Ohio Senator Keith Faber, a sponsor of the legislation. “This provides an opportunity for families to keep more of their hard-earned money while boosting sales for local retailers.”

Both back-to-school shoppers and retailers praised the tax-free shopping period. The legislation also requires all online vendors to waive the collection of local and state sales taxes on designated items during the three-day tax holiday.

Savings would apply to items of clothing priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials, including textbooks and workbooks, priced at $20 or less.

The price limits apply per item, so consumers can buy as many tax-exempt items under the price limit as they wish, either online or in stores.

Ohioans saved approximately $3.3 million on back-to-school items in 2015 during the three-day period and statewide retail sales increased by 6.48 percent during August 2015. Counties along state lines, on average, experienced nearly 11 percent higher increases in county sales tax collections in August compared to the state average.