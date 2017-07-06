Submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club will be holding its annual Trade Days and Flea Market Friday and Saturday, August 4-5. The event will be held on the club grounds, two miles east of Willshire on Ohio 81. The hours are 8 a.m. until dusk.

Vendors from across the area will have various craft and flea market items for sale. Hunting and fishing equipment will also be available, while the club’s food stand will be serving breakfast and sandwiches throughout the day.

For more information, contact Ronald Schumm at 419.495.2370, Ronald Mihm at 419.495.2404, or email rdmihm@frontier.com.