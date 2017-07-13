Van Wert independent

A Scott man was arraigned Thursday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a number of sex-related charges.

Christopher Gile, 35, entered not guilty pleas Thursday morning to one count each of rape and rape with force, both felonies of the first degree; one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony offense; one count of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of sexual battery, all felonies of the third degree; and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield set a $500,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case and scheduled a pretrial conference for 8 a.m. Thursday, August 4.