Ruth Mary Miller, 88, of Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born October 31, 1928, in Adams County, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Amelia (Guenin) Monnier, who both preceded her in death. On July 26, 1947, she married Richard R. Miller, who died November 27, 1982.

Survivors include seven children, Dianna Collier of Waterloo, Indiana, Steven (Paula) Miller of Elida, Donna (Dan) Louagie of Convoy, Carolyn (Art) Nussbaum of Berne, Indiana, Tom (Tina) Miller of Van Wert, David (Bonnie) Miller of Hagerstown, Indiana, and Tony (Adrianna) Miller of Lexington; 36 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

Seven brothers, three sisters, and a great-granddaughter, Brooke Targgart, also preceded her in death.

Ruth was a former member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Rockford, where she was a CCD teacher, president of the church council, lecturer, and Eucharistic minister. She also volunteered at Colonial Nursing Home near Rockford.

Later, she became a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where she sang in the funeral choir.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will be in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Brickner Funeral Home, where a rosary service will be following that evening, as well as an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Leukemia Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

