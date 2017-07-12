Print for later

Richard S. Beougher, 75, of Celina, and formerly of Mendon, passed away at 8:04 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born February 2, 1942, the son of Paul and Mabel (Piper) Beougher, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Rose Lawrence of Mendon and Bonnie Beougher of Cincinnati; a brother, Jerry (Ann) Beougher of Convoy; and any nieces and nephews.

A brother, James Beougher; and one brother-in-law, Cloyd “Junior” Lawrence, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with the Rev. Ronald Beougher officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Celina Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.