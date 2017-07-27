SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

Sales of new and existing homes around the region lagged slightly behind the statewide average, according to new figures released by the Ohio Association of Realtors.

The organization said 233 homes were sold in West Central Ohio in June, which includes Van Wert County, along with Allen, Putnam and Paulding counties. That number is the same as June of 2016. The average sale price did increase by 3.5 percent, from $122,077 to $126,088.

Statewide, home sales increased by 1.7 percent compared to the same month last year, while the average sale price increased by four percent, from $178,588 to $185,742.

Around Ohio, 11 of the 18 markets tracked reported an uptick in average sales price or experienced no change. 11 other markets experienced an increase in sales activity.

Other figures show that during the first six months of 2017, home sales around the region increased by six percent, far above the statewide of average of 1.4 percent. But the average sale price around West Central Ohio rose by just 1.7 percent, to $113,807, compared to a statewide increase of 5.5 percent to $170,087.

“Through the mid-point of 2017 the Ohio housing market has been able to experience a solid level of sales activity and steady, modest growth in pricing,” Ohio REALTOR President Pete Kopf said. “It’s evident that we’re continuing to make significant progress in building a stable foundation for the housing sector, as more Ohioans are exhibiting confidence that a home purchase is a solid, long term investment.”

“Ohio’s REALTOR community remains hopeful that we will begin to experience a rise in the number of homes being listed for sale so that we may continue to move the marketplace forward,” Kopf added.

Between January and June of this year, the Greater Portsmouth had the state’s most affordable housing market, with an average sale price of $102,232, followed by the Mansfield area’s average sale price of $109,325.

Predictably, the Columbus area had the highest average sale price, $213,605, while the Cincinnati area checked in at $200,061.

Data provided to the Ohio Association of Realtors by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops. Ohio REALTORS, with more than 31,000 members is the largest professional trade organization in Ohio.