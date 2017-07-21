VW independent sports/submitted information

CINCINNATI — Some couples may consider it very romantic, while others may not.

But the Cincinnati Reds organization says couples looking for the ultimate night out at a Reds game should sign up for the Great American Date Night, scheduled for August 4.

The Reds say to bring your better half to Great American Ball Park to see the team take on the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoy a full evening of baseball, food, fireworks and a postgame concert by Flo Rida.

The full Great American Date Night package includes a view of pregame batting practice, an upscale dinner buffet in the Machine Room Grille, the Reds-Cardinals game, a Reds-branded cutting board, a DJ, photo booth and mascot visits during the game in the Machine Room and a great view of the Flo Rida concert and fireworks show.

The cost: $250 per couple, and participating couples must be 21 or older.

If interested, you can register at reds.com/DateNight.